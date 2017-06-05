Montenegro readies to join NATO alliance

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Turkish Daily News

Montenegro's Prime Minister Dusko Markovic did not mince his words when Russia last month announced a ban on imports from the Balkan country's biggest winemaker. "It is clear that the decision is in the context of [Montenegro's] NATO membership," he said, pointing out that Russian citizens had "lost an opportunity to consume the best wines."

Chicago, IL

