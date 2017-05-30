Montenegro Court Postpones Hearing On Alleged Coup Plotters

A Montenegrin court on May 5 postponed a hearing to confirm the indictments of 14 people, including two Russians and two pro-Russia opposition leaders, who are charged with plotting to overthrow the government last year. The High Court in Podgorica said the session was delayed until May 24 to give defense lawyers more time to sift through thousands of pages of documents and other materials and evidence in the case.

