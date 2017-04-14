US senator blasts Russia for interfer...

US senator blasts Russia for interference in Balkans

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Powhatan Today

U.S. Senator John McCain congratulated Montenegro on Wednesday for its upcoming NATO membership and blasted Russia for its alleged attempts to interfere in the Balkans and more widely in Europe. McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is on a tour of the western Balkans, the war-weary region where Russia has been vying for increased military, political and economic influence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb '17 About time 1,893
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 3
News Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match Jan '17 George 10
News Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ... Dec '16 Vladymyr Popovlyn... 40
News Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ... Nov '16 Strahd 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC