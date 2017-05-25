The Latest: Russia: Montenegro adds little to NATO
In a Friday statement, the ministry took a dismissive swipe at the country's size and military capability, saying that "Given the potential of Montenegro, the North Atlantic alliance is unlikely to receive significant 'added value'." It said that the parliament's move "without taking into account the opinion of the people of the country, is a demonstrative act of trampling all democratic norms and principles."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|3
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|Jan '17
|George
|10
|Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|Vladymyr Popovlyn...
|40
|Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC