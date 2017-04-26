Russia Is Trying, But It Can't Stop N...

Russia Is Trying, But It Can't Stop NATO Entry, Montenegro Says

Russia is still trying to undermine Montenegro's NATO membership with continued cyber attacks after last year's failed coup attempt, but no one can stop the tiny Balkan nation from joining as early as next month, the country's defense minister said. Lawmakers in the Adriatic state of 630,000 people will formally agree to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Friday, Predrag Boskovic said in an interview in the capital, Podgorica.

