Montenegro set to approve NATO membership in historic move

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Montenegro is set to formally approve becoming a member of NATO on Friday, a move seen as historic for the Balkan country long considered a traditional Russian ally in the turbulent region. Montenegro, like the rest of the Balkans, has been caught in a battle of influence between the West and Russia.

Chicago, IL

