14 charged with Montenegro coup, including 2 Russians

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Tuesday, March 14, 2017 file photo, Montenegro's former Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Podgorica, Montenegro. Montenegro's special prosecution has filed indictments against 14 persons, including two Russians, accusing them of attempting a coup that included plans to kill the small Balkan country's former prime minister Milo Djukanovic.

