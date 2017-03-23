When Russia interfered: I witnessed a...

When Russia interfered: I witnessed a Russian-led coup attempt in my home country

Testifying before a congressional committee, FBI Director James Comey has confirmed that his agency is investigating links between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia. While this investigation continues, Americans should be reminded of the signs of Russian interference in democratic processes outside the U.S. - specifically, in the Balkans .

Chicago, IL

