Vujanovic: Azerbaijan, Montenegro successfully developing economic co-op

Thursday Mar 16

Azerbaijan and Montenegro are successfully developing the economic cooperation in various spheres, Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic told reporters on the sidelines of the Global Baku Forum in Baku on March 16. The 5th Global Baku Forum, titled "The Future of International Relations: Power and Interests", kicked off in Baku on March 16. Alongside with Vujanovic, Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov, Albanian President Bujar Nishani, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Saudi Arabian Prince, Chairman of the Board of Directors of King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies Turki Al-Faisal are also attending the forum.

Chicago, IL

