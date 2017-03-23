Vujanovic: Azerbaijan, Montenegro successfully developing economic co-op
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijan and Montenegro are successfully developing the economic cooperation in various spheres, Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic told reporters on the sidelines of the Global Baku Forum in Baku on March 16. The 5th Global Baku Forum, titled "The Future of International Relations: Power and Interests", kicked off in Baku on March 16. Alongside with Vujanovic, Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov, Albanian President Bujar Nishani, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Saudi Arabian Prince, Chairman of the Board of Directors of King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies Turki Al-Faisal are also attending the forum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,893
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|3
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|Jan '17
|George
|10
|Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ...
|Dec '16
|Vladymyr Popovlyn...
|40
|Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC