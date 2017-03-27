U.S. Joins Allies in Welcoming Monten...

U.S. Joins Allies in Welcoming Montenegro to NATO: 2 Republicans Vote 'No'

The United States on Tuesday became the second to last NATO member to ratify the accession of Montenegro, paving the way for the alliance to grow to 29 allies, in its first expansion in eight years. The ratification resolution, passed by the U.S. Senate in a 97-2 vote, must now be signed by President Trump.

