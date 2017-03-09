U.K.'s May Warns Over - Destabilizing...

U.K.'s May Warns Over - Destabilizing' Russian Propaganda, Plots

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May urged European allies to step up their resistance to Russian aggression, as she raised concerns over an alleged Russian plot to assassinate a former premier of Montenegro. Speaking in Brussels, May said the international community must make a more visible commitment to security in the western Balkans in light of the Russian threat as she promised to increase British support for the region.

Chicago, IL

