U.K.'s May Warns Over - Destabilizing' Russian Propaganda, Plots
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May urged European allies to step up their resistance to Russian aggression, as she raised concerns over an alleged Russian plot to assassinate a former premier of Montenegro. Speaking in Brussels, May said the international community must make a more visible commitment to security in the western Balkans in light of the Russian threat as she promised to increase British support for the region.
