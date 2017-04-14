The US Senate just dealt Russia a big blow in the Balkans

Montenegrin Prime Minister and leader of ruling Democratic Party of Socialists, Milo Djukanovic, casts his ballot at a polling station in Podgorica The US Senate voted overwhelming to approve Montenegro's ascension into NATO - the most powerful military alliance in the history of the world and the explicit enemy of Russia. The landslide 97-2 vote on Tuesday may demonstrate the willingness of senators to stick it to Russia, as the Kremlin's meddling in the US elections and possible collusion with US President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign continues to make daily headlines, but Trump's own Secretary of State Rex Tillerson pushed for Montenegro's ascension.

