Russia reviewing Montenegrin request to investigate coup plot - TASS
MOSCOW: Russian prosecutors are reviewing a request by Montenegro to help the Balkan nation investigate an alleged coup attempt during elections in October, the TASS news agency reported on Thursday. The Kremlin has dismissed as absurd allegations by a state prosecutor in Montenegro, NATO's newest member, that Moscow was involved in a plot to assassinate the then Montenegrin Prime Milo Djukanovic and bring an opposition alliance to power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,893
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|3
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|Jan '17
|George
|10
|Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ...
|Dec '16
|Vladymyr Popovlyn...
|40
|Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC