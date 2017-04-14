Patrick J. Buchanan: Is McCain hijack...

Patrick J. Buchanan: Is McCain hijacking Trump's foreign policy?

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

"The senator from Kentucky," said John McCain, speaking of his colleague Rand Paul, "is working for Vladimir Putin ... and I do not say that lightly." He declined to support McCain's call for a unanimous Senate vote to bring Montenegro into NATO as the 29th member of a Cold War alliance President Trump has called "obsolete."

Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Chicago, IL

