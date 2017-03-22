Montenegro at crossroads: toward the West, or back to Russia
Aspiring NATO member Montenegro is hardly a formidable military force - the tiny country's four military jets are up for sale and its two operational warships hardly ever leave their home port. With its 2,000-strong army, the scenic country - squeezed between towering mountains and the Adriatic Sea - would hardly boost the West's defense in any confrontation with Russia.
