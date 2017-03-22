Montenegro at crossroads: toward the ...

Montenegro at crossroads: toward the West, or back to Russia

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Aspiring NATO member Montenegro is hardly a formidable military force - the tiny country's four military jets are up for sale and its two operational warships hardly ever leave their home port. With its 2,000-strong army, the scenic country - squeezed between towering mountains and the Adriatic Sea - would hardly boost the West's defense in any confrontation with Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 24 About time 1,893
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb '17 truth 1
News Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 3
News Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match Jan '17 George 10
News Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ... Dec '16 Vladymyr Popovlyn... 40
News Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ... Nov '16 Strahd 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,203 • Total comments across all topics: 279,742,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC