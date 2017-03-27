Is McCain Hijacking Trump's Foreign Policy?
"The senator from Kentucky," said John McCain, speaking of his colleague Rand Paul, "is working for Vladimir Putin and I do not say that lightly." He declined to support McCain's call for a unanimous Senate vote to bring Montenegro into NATO as the 29th member of a Cold War alliance President Trump has called " obsolete ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at VDARE.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb '17
|truth
|1
|Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|3
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|Jan '17
|George
|10
|Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ...
|Dec '16
|Vladymyr Popovlyn...
|40
|Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC