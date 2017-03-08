EU leaders concerned over 'return of ...

EU leaders concerned over 'return of Balkan demons'

EU leaders voiced concern yesterday about "external influences" fueling division in the Western Balkans, as Britain announced a summit to focus efforts on stabilising a key region vulnerable to Russian meddling. EU leaders placed the Balkans high on the agenda of their summit in Brussels to show that despite ethnic tensions and the scars from wars fought in the 1990s, the region is a priority for the European Union, particularly as Russia also seeks to increase its influence there.

