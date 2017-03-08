EU leaders concerned over 'return of Balkan demons'
EU leaders voiced concern yesterday about "external influences" fueling division in the Western Balkans, as Britain announced a summit to focus efforts on stabilising a key region vulnerable to Russian meddling. EU leaders placed the Balkans high on the agenda of their summit in Brussels to show that despite ethnic tensions and the scars from wars fought in the 1990s, the region is a priority for the European Union, particularly as Russia also seeks to increase its influence there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,893
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|3
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|Jan '17
|George
|10
|Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ...
|Dec '16
|Vladymyr Popovlyn...
|40
|Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC