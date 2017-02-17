UK officials think Russia behind Montenegro plot - Sunday Telegraph
British officials believe Russian authorities were behind a plot in October to kill Montenegro's pro-Western prime minister, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported, citing senior British government sources. Montenegrin Prime Minister and leader of ruling Democratic Party of Socialist Milo Djukanovic speaks to supporters during celebrations after parliamentary elections in Podgorica, Montenegro, October 17, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|6 hr
|Teddy
|1,889
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|3
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|Jan '17
|George
|10
|Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ...
|Dec '16
|Vladymyr Popovlyn...
|40
|Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC