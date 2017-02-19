UK officials think Russia behind Mont...

UK officials think Russia behind Montenegro plot - Sunday Telegraph

17 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

British officials believe Russian authorities were behind a plot in October to kill Montenegro's pro-Western prime minister, the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported, citing senior British government sources. A special prosecutor in the former Yugoslav republic said in November that a group of "Russian nationalists" had planned to assassinate Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic to get an opposition party into power.

