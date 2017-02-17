Serb court rejects extradition of Mon...

Serb court rejects extradition of Montenegro coup suspect

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A Serbian court has rejected an extradition request by Montenegro for a suspect in an alleged pro-Russia plot to overthrow the small Balkan country's government. Nemanja Ristic, the suspect whose extradition was rejected on Thursday by the Special Court in Belgrade, appeared in a group photo with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his visit to Serbia in December.

