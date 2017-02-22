Russia involved in attempted coup, Montenegro prosecutor says
Russian security services were involved in the attempted assassination of Montenegro's prime minister in October, the Montenegrin special prosecutor said. Milivoje Katnic implicated Russia in October's failed coup of Montenegro's government in a television interview Sunday.
