Russia denies attempted coup in Montenegro
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|13 hr
|George
|1,892
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|3
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|Jan '17
|George
|10
|Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ...
|Dec '16
|Vladymyr Popovlyn...
|40
|Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|21
