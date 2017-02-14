Report: Retired Gen. Flynn to recommend Trump make a big move against Russia
On Monday, Politico reported that retired general and national security advisor to President Donald Trump, Michael Flynn, would advise the Trump administration to back Montenegro's entrance into NATO - a move sure to infuriate Russia. Flynn has long-standing ties to Russia, most notably he received payment to attend a gala event for Russia Today, a Russian propaganda outlet.
