Report: Retired Gen. Flynn to recommend Trump make a big move against Russia

Monday Feb 6

On Monday, Politico reported that retired general and national security advisor to President Donald Trump, Michael Flynn, would advise the Trump administration to back Montenegro's entrance into NATO - a move sure to infuriate Russia. Flynn has long-standing ties to Russia, most notably he received payment to attend a gala event for Russia Today, a Russian propaganda outlet.

Chicago, IL

