President of Montenegro to participate in V Baku Global Forum
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of Montenegro Filip Vujanovic and his spouse Svetlana Vujanovic will take part in the 5th Baku Global Forum to be held March 16-17, 2017, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend Feb. 15. Presidents of several countries, former heads of state and government, well-known politicians and public figures will take part in the forum, which will be held under the organizational support of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.
