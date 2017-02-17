President of Montenegro to participat...

President of Montenegro to participate in V Baku Global Forum

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 15 Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of Montenegro Filip Vujanovic and his spouse Svetlana Vujanovic will take part in the 5th Baku Global Forum to be held March 16-17, 2017, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend Feb. 15. Presidents of several countries, former heads of state and government, well-known politicians and public figures will take part in the forum, which will be held under the organizational support of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Sat Cassandra_ 1,884
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb 12 truth 1
News Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 3
News Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match Jan '17 George 10
News Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ... Dec '16 Vladymyr Popovlyn... 40
News Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ... Nov '16 Strahd 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,131 • Total comments across all topics: 278,994,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC