NATO Chief Says Alliance Helping Western Balkans Resist Russian Influence

NATO is closely following reports about growing foreign interference in the Western Balkans and is helping countries to resist it, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said on February 2. Stoltenberg, speaking in Bosnia-Herzegovina's capital, Sarajevo, said that NATO has seen reports about "increased Russian influence" in the region, in particular about "Russian intervention in the political process in Montenegro" in 2016. "We are following that very closely, we work with partners, including Montenegro, to help them strengthen their intelligence capacities and defense institutions," Stoltenberg said.

