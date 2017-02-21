Montenegro's ex-PM accuses Russia of ...

Montenegro's ex-PM accuses Russia of "destructive" politics

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

This is a Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 file photo, of former Montenegro's Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic as he leaves a polling station after voting in parliamentary elections in Podgorica, Montenegro. Djukanovic has accused Russia of "destructive" politics in the Balkans after an alleged foiled coup attempt to overthrow his pro-Western government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 21 George 1,892
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb 12 truth 1
News Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 3
News Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match Jan '17 George 10
News Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ... Dec '16 Vladymyr Popovlyn... 40
News Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ... Nov '16 Strahd 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,594 • Total comments across all topics: 279,099,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC