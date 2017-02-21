Montenegro's ex-PM accuses Russia of "destructive" politics

This is a Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 file photo, of former Montenegro's Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic as he leaves a polling station after voting in parliamentary elections in Podgorica, Montenegro. Djukanovic has accused Russia of "destructive" politics in the Balkans after an alleged foiled coup attempt to overthrow his pro-Western government.

