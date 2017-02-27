Montenegro's ex-PM accuses Russia of ...

Montenegro's ex-PM accuses Russia of "destructive" politics

Tuesday Feb 21

Montenegro's former prime minister has accused Russia of "destructive" politics in the Balkans following what the country says was a thwarted attempt to overthrow its pro-Western government. Milo Djukanovic, who stepped down after the alleged pro-Russian plot in October to prevent the small Balkan country from joining NATO, said that Moscow "harnessed a lot of destructive material toward Montenegro."

Chicago, IL

