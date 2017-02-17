Montenegro revokes immunity for lawmakers connected to coup
The lawmakers, Andrija Mandic and Milan Knezevic, are part of the Democratic Front , a pro-Russian group that has firmly opposed the country's plan to join NATO. The decision faced public backlash and was subject to protests [RT report].
