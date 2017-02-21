Montenegro prosecutor links Russian state to coup plot

A Montenegrin prosecutor said on Feb. 19 that some "Russian state bodies" were involved in a coup attempt during October's election last year, with the aim of stopping the Balkan country from joining NATO. Montenegrin police arrested a group of Serbian nationals on the eve of the Oct. 16, 2016 vote and two Russian suspects are wanted over the alleged plot to seize parliament and assassinate former premier Milo Djukanovic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.