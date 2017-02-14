Montenegrin MPs Accused in Coup Plot

The parliament provisionally approved yesterday a request from the country's chief prosecutor to strip the immunity of parliamentarians Andrija Mandic and Milan Knezevic as the investigation continues into what authorities say was an international plot to assassinate the prime minister and seize control of the government during elections last October. In November prosecutor Milivoje Katnic named two Russian citizens accused of planning and organizing the coup together with Montenegrin and Serbian help.

