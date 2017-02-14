Montenegrin MPs Accused in Coup Plot
The parliament provisionally approved yesterday a request from the country's chief prosecutor to strip the immunity of parliamentarians Andrija Mandic and Milan Knezevic as the investigation continues into what authorities say was an international plot to assassinate the prime minister and seize control of the government during elections last October. In November prosecutor Milivoje Katnic named two Russian citizens accused of planning and organizing the coup together with Montenegrin and Serbian help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|Reply
|1,861
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|3
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|Jan '17
|George
|10
|Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ...
|Dec '16
|Vladymyr Popovlyn...
|40
|Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC