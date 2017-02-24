Kremlin denies plotting coup, assassi...

Kremlin denies plotting coup, assassination in Montenegro

Thursday Feb 23

The Kremlin was allegedly behind a plot to assassinate Milo Djukanovic, who was then prime minister on October 16 last year Moscow orchestrated an attempted coup during Montenegro's October 16 election in a bid to stop the country from joining North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, a Montenegrin prosecutor said Sunday evening. Montenegro's special prosecutor has accused Russian Federation and its secret service operatives of plotting a coup attempt that included plans to kill the small Balkan country's former prime minister.

