Kremlin denies plotting coup, assassination in Montenegro
The Kremlin was allegedly behind a plot to assassinate Milo Djukanovic, who was then prime minister on October 16 last year Moscow orchestrated an attempted coup during Montenegro's October 16 election in a bid to stop the country from joining North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, a Montenegrin prosecutor said Sunday evening. Montenegro's special prosecutor has accused Russian Federation and its secret service operatives of plotting a coup attempt that included plans to kill the small Balkan country's former prime minister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,893
|For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T...
|Feb 12
|truth
|1
|Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|3
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|Jan '17
|George
|10
|Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ...
|Dec '16
|Vladymyr Popovlyn...
|40
|Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC