Inside The Insane Coup Russian Spies ...

Inside The Insane Coup Russian Spies Dressed As Cops Tried To Launch

Monday Feb 27 Read more: The Daily Caller

A Russian intelligence official will reportedly face indictment for plotting a coup to stop Montenegro from joining NATO by assassinating its prime minister. Eduard Sismakov, an officer with the GRU military service, allegedly ran a network of Serbian and Russian nationalists and paramilitaries who tried to disrupt the Montenegrin election Oct. 16. The plan was to break into the Montenegro Parliament, kill Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic and put pro-Russian parties in power.

News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 24 About time 1,893
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb 12 truth 1
News Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 3
News Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match Jan '17 George 10
News Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ... Dec '16 Vladymyr Popovlyn... 40
News Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ... Nov '16 Strahd 21
