5 presidents to attend key economic s...

5 presidents to attend key economic summit in Istanbul

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Turkish Daily News

Some 40 countries and five presidents will attend the 20th Eurasian Economic Summit, a prestigious gathering organized by The Marmara Group Foundation in international arena. The summit 'Humanity at a Crossroads' will be held between April 4 and 6 in Istanbul The presidents of Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia Herzegovina, Turkish Cyprus and Macedonia are expected to attend the 20th Eurasian Economic Summit in Istanbul between April 4 and 6, which is being organized by The Marmara Group Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Sat Cassandra_ 1,884
News For Montenegro, On The Brink Of Joining NATO, T... Feb 12 truth 1
News Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 3
News Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match Jan '17 George 10
News Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ... Dec '16 Vladymyr Popovlyn... 40
News Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ... Nov '16 Strahd 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,131 • Total comments across all topics: 278,994,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC