5 presidents to attend key economic summit in Istanbul
Some 40 countries and five presidents will attend the 20th Eurasian Economic Summit, a prestigious gathering organized by The Marmara Group Foundation in international arena. The summit 'Humanity at a Crossroads' will be held between April 4 and 6 in Istanbul The presidents of Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia Herzegovina, Turkish Cyprus and Macedonia are expected to attend the 20th Eurasian Economic Summit in Istanbul between April 4 and 6, which is being organized by The Marmara Group Foundation.
