Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro failed coup
In this photo taken Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, second from right, poses for photos with members of a far-right pro-Russian group with Nemanja Ristic at first left, in Belgrade, Serbia. Serbian police have arrested two Serbs sought by Montenegro for alleged involvement in a pro-Russian plot to overthrow the Balkan country's government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|George
|1,742
|Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele...
|Jan 13
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|Jan '17
|George
|10
|Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ...
|Dec '16
|Vladymyr Popovlyn...
|40
|Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|21
|As Montenegro Looks to NATO, Anxiety Grows Over...
|Nov '16
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Serbia Hosts Joint Military Exercises With Russia
|Nov '16
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC