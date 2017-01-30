Senate Committee Advances Montenegro NATO Bid to Vote
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, and Montenegro's Prime Minister Milo Dukanovic, left, take their seats during a meeting of the North Atlantic Council and Montenegro at NATO headquarters in Brussels, May 19, 2016. Soon after President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, left the hot seat in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearings, the committee voted in a business meeting to advance Montenegro's bid to join NATO to the Senate floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|34 min
|Teddy
|1,533
|Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele...
|Jan 13
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile...
|Jan 13
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|3
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|Jan 5
|George
|10
|Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ...
|Dec '16
|Vladymyr Popovlyn...
|40
|Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|21
|As Montenegro Looks to NATO, Anxiety Grows Over...
|Nov '16
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC