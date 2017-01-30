Senate Committee Advances Montenegro ...

Senate Committee Advances Montenegro NATO Bid to Vote

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Voice of America

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, and Montenegro's Prime Minister Milo Dukanovic, left, take their seats during a meeting of the North Atlantic Council and Montenegro at NATO headquarters in Brussels, May 19, 2016. Soon after President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, left the hot seat in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearings, the committee voted in a business meeting to advance Montenegro's bid to join NATO to the Senate floor.

