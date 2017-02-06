'Order is threatened': Gangland viole...

'Order is threatened': Gangland violence is picking up in a country on the verge of joining NATO

Sunday Jan 29

Heavily-armed police are guarding the streets of Montenegro's capital after a spike in gangland violence rattled the Balkan country, which is on the brink of joining NATO. Drug mafia feuds began in the coastal towns of Bar and Kotor, hotbeds of organised crime, where anti-terrorist police swooped in to tackle the deadly rivalries last summer as tourists came and went on cruise ships.

