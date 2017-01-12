Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match

Monday Jan 2 Read more: Weekday Magazine

Are Montenegro's pro-Western leaders, including former Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic , trying to "drag" the Balkan country into NATO against public opinion, as Moscow claims? Montenegro and Serbia are Russian President Vladimir Putin's "red line" in Europe, judging by year-end headlines in Belgrade's tabloid press. Drawing on unnamed diplomatic sources, those stories in the Serbian capital claim that Putin has a plan for a new "world order" in which Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia-Herzegovina -- designated "militarily neutral states" -- would serve as buffers between NATO and Russia and its allies.

Chicago, IL

