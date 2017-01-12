Tuzi Municipality in Montenegro Is No...

Tuzi Municipality in Montenegro Is Not Bosnian Sarajevo

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: NewsBlaze

Tuzi Municipality in Montenegro is not Bosnian Sarajevo, therefore, comrade Nedzad Dresevic can not seek the rights and freedoms for himself, discriminating against the rights and freedoms of Albanians in Montenegro. It cannot be done, ever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 27 min SobieskiSavedEurope 1,146
News Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele... 38 min Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile... 2 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 3
News Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match Jan 5 George 10
News Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ... Dec '16 Vladymyr Popovlyn... 40
News Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ... Nov '16 Strahd 21
News As Montenegro Looks to NATO, Anxiety Grows Over... Nov '16 Slobodan B Medojevic 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,286 • Total comments across all topics: 277,876,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC