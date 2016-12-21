Suspect In Alleged Montenegro Coup Plot Pictured With Lavrov In Belgrade
The Instagram photo shows Nemanja Ristic -- wanted in Montenegro in an alleged assassination plot -- standing close to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov . A suspect in an alleged plot to assassinate pro-Western Montenegrin politician Milo Djukanovic has posted a photograph of himself standing near Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this week in Belgrade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Strahd
|901
|Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ...
|Dec 4
|Vladymyr Popovlyn...
|40
|Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|21
|As Montenegro Looks to NATO, Anxiety Grows Over...
|Nov '16
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Serbia Hosts Joint Military Exercises With Russia
|Nov '16
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Djukanovic was monitored, money, and uniforms s...
|Oct '16
|Teddy
|1
|Unofficial results: Montenegro pro-West ruling ...
|Oct '16
|Strahd
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC