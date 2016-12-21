Suspect In Alleged Montenegro Coup Pl...

Suspect In Alleged Montenegro Coup Plot Pictured With Lavrov In Belgrade

Wednesday Dec 14

The Instagram photo shows Nemanja Ristic -- wanted in Montenegro in an alleged assassination plot -- standing close to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov . A suspect in an alleged plot to assassinate pro-Western Montenegrin politician Milo Djukanovic has posted a photograph of himself standing near Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this week in Belgrade.

Chicago, IL

