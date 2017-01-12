Montenegro Awaits Ratification of Its...

Montenegro Awaits Ratification of Its NATO Bid; US Senate Set to Vote

Next month, the U.S. Senate could vote on ratification of Montenegro's long-standing bid to become 29th member of NATO. The Alliance officially endorsed the accession bid at its July conference in Warsaw.

