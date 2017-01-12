Montenegro Awaits Ratification of Its NATO Bid; US Senate Set to Vote
Next month, the U.S. Senate could vote on ratification of Montenegro's long-standing bid to become 29th member of NATO. The Alliance officially endorsed the accession bid at its July conference in Warsaw.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|26 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,146
|Serbia arrests suspect linked to Montenegro ele...
|37 min
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia arrests 2 men sought in Montenegro faile...
|2 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|3
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|Jan 5
|George
|10
|Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ...
|Dec '16
|Vladymyr Popovlyn...
|40
|Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ...
|Nov '16
|Strahd
|21
|As Montenegro Looks to NATO, Anxiety Grows Over...
|Nov '16
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
