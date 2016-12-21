Guy Delauney: Is Russia plotting to s...

Guy Delauney: Is Russia plotting to stop Balkan Nato embrace?

Monday Dec 12

Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, is on a high-profile visit to Serbia, which comes in the wake of some of the wildest allegations of espionage seen in the Western Balkans since James Bond was pursued through what was then Yugoslavia on the Orient Express. Fifty years after From Russia With Love, freelance operatives are once again to the fore on a rap sheet covering coup-plotting, election-rigging and thinly-veiled threats against Serbia's prime minister.

Chicago, IL

