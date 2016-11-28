Montenegro to Swear In Premier as Russia Opposes NATO, EU Entry 29 minutes ago

Montenegro to Swear In Premier as Rus...

Montenegro to Swear In Premier as Russia Opposes NATO, EU Entry

Monday Nov 28

Montenegrin Prime Minister-designate Dusko Markovic, a former security services chief, will be sworn in on Monday after his predecessor accused Serbian and pro-Russian nationalists of trying to derail the country's efforts to join the European Union and NATO. Markovic, a lawyer who has served as justice minister since 2012 and led foreign and internal policies as deputy premier since March 2015, will continue to push the country toward western integration after taking over from his party chief, Milo Djukanovic.

Chicago, IL

