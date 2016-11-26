Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot in Montenegro

After multiple but unproven accusations that President Vladimir Putin of Russia is working hard to destabilize America's friends in Europe, a pro-Russian mercenary detained in Montenegro is slowly spilling his guts - and providing the first insider's account of what authorities in this tiny Balkan nation say were Russian efforts to sow mayhem. The man, Aleksandar Sindjelic, a veteran anti-Western activist from neighboring Serbia, has become a key informant - and a suspect - in a sprawling investigation into an alleged plot orchestrated by two Russians to seize Montenegro's parliament building last month, kill the prime minister and install a new government hostile to NATO.

