Finger pointed at Russians in alleged...

Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot in Montenegro

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Nov 26 Read more: Boston.com

After multiple but unproven accusations that President Vladimir Putin of Russia is working hard to destabilize America's friends in Europe, a pro-Russian mercenary detained in Montenegro is slowly spilling his guts - and providing the first insider's account of what authorities in this tiny Balkan nation say were Russian efforts to sow mayhem. The man, Aleksandar Sindjelic, a veteran anti-Western activist from neighboring Serbia, has become a key informant - and a suspect - in a sprawling investigation into an alleged plot orchestrated by two Russians to seize Montenegro's parliament building last month, kill the prime minister and install a new government hostile to NATO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montenegro says it beat a coup plot - and that ... Dec 4 Vladymyr Popovlyn... 40
News Russia, NATO Hold Simultaneous Military Drills ... Nov '16 Strahd 21
News As Montenegro Looks to NATO, Anxiety Grows Over... Nov '16 Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Serbia Hosts Joint Military Exercises With Russia Nov '16 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Djukanovic was monitored, money, and uniforms s... Oct '16 Teddy 1
News Unofficial results: Montenegro pro-West ruling ... Oct '16 Strahd 3
News Prime minister: Russia vs. West in Montenegro vote Oct '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,624 • Total comments across all topics: 277,258,757

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC