Wood supports renewable energy drive in Mongolia

Wednesday Jun 28

WOOD Group has been hired to provide engineering support for the construction of one of the first wind farms in Mongolia. The Aberdeen -based engineering giant will work as owners' engineer on the Tsetsii wind farm.

Chicago, IL

