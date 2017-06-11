The Rotary Land Rover publicises its mission and Hong Kong origins. Photo: Handout
Clubs raise over HK$800,000 to renovate Aussie six-wheel drive and send it on a cancer-screening mission to Ulan Bator Hong Kong's Rotarians could soon save more lives, with the help of the city's Land Rover community. For the past 18 months, they have given a tired Aussie six-wheel-drive truck a new mission - as an urgently needed mobile clinic in the poor outskirts of Ulan Bator and the rugged wilderness of its surrounding steppes.
