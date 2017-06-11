The Launch Of One Belt, One Road Init...

The Launch Of One Belt, One Road Initiative, A Precision Medicine Collaboration With

CloudHealth Genomics, one of the world's fastest growing genomics-based precision medicine and scientific wellness solution's company, and the Mongolian Health Initiative , a NGO, have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on population-based public health interventions. The shared aim is to advance precision medicine for diagnosis, treatment and prevention of nutritional deficiencies and reducing nutrition-related diseases including TB and cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Chicago, IL

