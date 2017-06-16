Rio Tinto starts new exploration in M...

Rio Tinto starts new exploration in Mongolia's Gobi desert

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Reuters

Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto has started new exploration work in Mongolia's Gobi desert after a gap of around five years, in a sign that Mongolia is having some success at bringing back foreign investors. Cash-strapped Mongolia had turn to the International Monetary Fund for support this year following a collapse in foreign investment, declining commodity prices and a downturn in coal demand.

Chicago, IL

