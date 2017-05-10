Philadelphia Orchestra in Mongolia: W...

Philadelphia Orchestra in Mongolia: Working hard on love from afar

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Philly.com

ULAANBAATAR The expansive blue sky is an object of worship in Mongolia, where people flick drops of milk and vodka heaven-ward as a tribute. Nomads are often retired urban professionals in search of a lower-stress life and the company of livestock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dalai Lama says will visit Trump (Nov '16) Nov '16 Lawrence Wolf 10
News 13:25 Russia, China opening new cargo route thr... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 1
News Mongolia closes friendship year (Dec '10) Aug '16 Jimmy 3
Get best payouts on Premium Rate Numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Translation Help - Mongolian to English (Jul '07) Jan '15 Jeremy 268
Skin whitening pills in mongolia (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bayarmaa 1
turks are not mongols (Jun '09) Jan '15 Gagoi 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,091 • Total comments across all topics: 281,597,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC