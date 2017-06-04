Mongolia's first university satellite...

Mongolia's first university satellite flies into space from U.S.

Sunday Read more: Xinhuanet

The first university satellite of Mongolia which is named after the Mongolian endangered Gobi bear -- Mazaalai -- was sent off into space in the United States on Sunday. The launch took place at 5:50 am Ulan Bator time on Sunday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, United States.

Chicago, IL

