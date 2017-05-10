Mongolia to send first satellite off ...

Mongolia to send first satellite off to space

8 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Ulan Bator, June 3 - Named after Mongolia's endangered gobi bear Mazaalai, Mongolia's first satellite will be sent to space on June 4. The satellite will accompany the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida through a project supported by UNESCO and Japan, Xinhua reported. The Joint Global Multi-Nation Birds Satellite is a cross-border interdisciplinary satellite project for non-space-faring nations, aimed at supporting developing countries to build and launch their first satellite.

